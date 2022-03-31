 ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022

on

Biden Administration Releases 2023 Budget Proposal

on

SEMA to Collaborate with Ford on All-Female Vehicle Build

on

WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

Trending Now

Technical: ADAS and Vehicle Alignment: Are You Aligned with the Repairs?

Associations: ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022

Associations: Biden Administration Releases 2023 Budget Proposal

Events: ASE Instructor Training Conference Set for July 12-15

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), one of the most respected associations in the automotive aftermarket, announced it is marking its 75th anniversary in 2022. A product of World War II, ETI has operated continuously since 1947 by advocating for the benefit of its member companies.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

ETI will dedicate its annual Tool Tech Event May 2-4 at the Coronado Island Marriott in Coronado, Calif., to commemorate this incredible milestone. The agenda for the event includes a variety of experts and speakers from all facets of the automotive industry and aftermarket.

For members planning to attend Tool Tech 2022, registration is currently open through the ETI website. As in past years, attendees have the opportunity to display and participate in the company spotlight event, where member companies showcase their products to attending OEMs and industry leaders. For more information about the event or to register, click here. Registration for the company spotlight ends April 25, 2022.

Advertisement

ETI is one of the most respected trade associations in the automotive aftermarket, with a mission of providing fair and equitable representation to all segments of the equipment and tool industry. The institute is an association of automotive tool and equipment manufacturers, technical information providers and training organizations, all dedicated to advancing the future of the automotive industry.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ Presents Second Annual Young Technician Awards

Associations: SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

Associations: AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Associations: SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business