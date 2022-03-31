ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022

The Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), one of the most respected associations in the automotive aftermarket, announced it is marking its 75th anniversary in 2022. A product of World War II, ETI has operated continuously since 1947 by advocating for the benefit of its member companies.

ETI will dedicate its annual Tool Tech Event May 2-4 at the Coronado Island Marriott in Coronado, Calif., to commemorate this incredible milestone. The agenda for the event includes a variety of experts and speakers from all facets of the automotive industry and aftermarket.

For members planning to attend Tool Tech 2022, registration is currently open through the ETI website. As in past years, attendees have the opportunity to display and participate in the company spotlight event, where member companies showcase their products to attending OEMs and industry leaders. For more information about the event or to register, click here. Registration for the company spotlight ends April 25, 2022.