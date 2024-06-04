 Eurovac Introduces Eurovac II Dust Extraction System

Eurovac Introduces Eurovac II Dust Extraction System

The Eurovac II features a 2.5-hp motor capable of handling two technicians sanding at the same time.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Eurovac has introduced the Eurovac II dust extraction system featuring a 2.5-hp motor capable of handling two technicians sanding at the same time or one technician using the system to clean vehicles. 

The initial bag filter and final cartridge filter removes virtually all sanding dust at the source, leaving you with a cleaner, healthier work environment.

In addition to providing a healthier environment, the Eurovac II reduces the chance of dust contaminating your painting area and cuts the time and expense of labor spent on cleanup. Also, because sandpaper is kept free from dust, it lasts longer. 

For more information, call (800) 265-3878 or email [email protected].

