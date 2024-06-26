 Eustis Body Shop Joins Rivian Certified Collision Network

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Eustis Body Shop Joins Rivian Certified Collision Network

Eustis Body Shop’s Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., is now capable of repairing all aspects of a Rivian vehicle, including the structural and battery components.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Eustis Body Shop announced that their Lincoln Amber Hill location at 88th and Highway 2 in Lincoln, Neb., has officially become part of the Rivian Certified Collison Network.

Related Articles

As the first of its kind in Lincoln and one of Nebraska’s few Rivian-certified body shops, Eustis Body Shop is now equipped to provide its repair expertise to local Rivian owners.

With this certification, Eustis Body Shop’s Amber Hill location in Lincoln is capable of repairing all aspects of a Rivian vehicle, including the structural and battery components. Additionally, being part of the Rivian Certified Collision Network enables Eustis Body Shop to carry out warranty work dispatched by Rivian Service Centers across the region.

“We’re excited to be able to serve Rivian owners in Lincoln and the surrounding communities,” sais Ryan Clark, vice president of Eustis Body Shop. “With more and more EVs on the road, we’re happy that Eustis Body Shop can provide service for Rivian owners.”

To become a Rivian Approved Collision Center, Eustis Body Shop technicians had to undergo specialized training to develop expertise in handling unique equipment, OEM parts and repair techniques for Rivian electric vehicles. This comprehensive certification process involves devoting numerous hours to training, ensuring that technicians meet Rivian’s stringent standards.

Beginning with a single shop in 1979, Eustis Body Shop has been serving Central and Eastern Nebraska for over 40 years, providing top-quality collision, dent and glass repair.

For more information, visit eustisbodyshop.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

CARSTAR Hayden Earns Top Spot in 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards for Best Auto Body Shop

For the fifth consecutive year, CARSTAR Hayden has been recognized as the Best Auto Body Shop at the 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

CARSTAR Hayden has been recognized as the Best Auto Body Shop at the 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards for the fifth consecutive year. CARSTAR Hayden not only won in their region, but also beat others for the statewide title. This prestigious award celebrates the outstanding contributions of businesses and organizations across Idaho. 

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Continues Florida Expansion

Crash Champions has acquired Liles Collision in Ocala, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Minnesota and Arizona

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crossroads Collision Center in Lake Elmo, Minn., and CARSTAR T&S Body Works in Tempe, Ariz.

By Jason Stahl
Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Six New Locations

These strategic additions mark a significant milestone in Joe Hudson’s journey towards a nationwide presence.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has expanded its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Volvo Cars Starts Production of Fully Electric EX90 SUV

The EX90 is based on Volvo’s next generation, born-electric EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 300 miles.

By Jason Stahl
EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part II

As long as you follow the EV guidelines, you’re going to have to use the proper PPE and insulated tools.

By Jason Stahl
EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part I

It’s critical to utilize OE service information and procedures for each and every hybrid or EV.

By Jason Stahl
Tips for Lifting HEVs and BEVs

If you can’t lift a vehicle without damage, you will not be able to unlock this service opportunity in this growing segment.

By The Buzz Staff Writers