Eustis Body Shop Joins Rivian Certified Collision Network

Eustis Body Shop announced that their Lincoln Amber Hill location at 88th and Highway 2 in Lincoln, Neb., has officially become part of the Rivian Certified Collison Network.

As the first of its kind in Lincoln and one of Nebraska’s few Rivian-certified body shops, Eustis Body Shop is now equipped to provide its repair expertise to local Rivian owners.

With this certification, Eustis Body Shop’s Amber Hill location in Lincoln is capable of repairing all aspects of a Rivian vehicle, including the structural and battery components. Additionally, being part of the Rivian Certified Collision Network enables Eustis Body Shop to carry out warranty work dispatched by Rivian Service Centers across the region.

“We’re excited to be able to serve Rivian owners in Lincoln and the surrounding communities,” sais Ryan Clark, vice president of Eustis Body Shop. “With more and more EVs on the road, we’re happy that Eustis Body Shop can provide service for Rivian owners.”

To become a Rivian Approved Collision Center, Eustis Body Shop technicians had to undergo specialized training to develop expertise in handling unique equipment, OEM parts and repair techniques for Rivian electric vehicles. This comprehensive certification process involves devoting numerous hours to training, ensuring that technicians meet Rivian’s stringent standards.

Beginning with a single shop in 1979, Eustis Body Shop has been serving Central and Eastern Nebraska for over 40 years, providing top-quality collision, dent and glass repair.

For more information, visit eustisbodyshop.com.