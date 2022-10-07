News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
News
Events of the Week
Top event announcements from the week of Oct. 3.
SCRS Announces Full Lineup for OEM Collision Repair Summit
The summit’s three sessions highlight how trends and technological developments in modern vehicles influence vehicle repairability and collision industry preparation.
SEMA Show to Feature Pennzoil Dare to Perform Experience
Pennzoil’s “Dare to Perform” Experience at the 2022 SEMA Show combines fun, energetic entertainment with industry education that will help professionals in the automotive aftermarket.
OPTIMA Brings High-Performance Action to SEMA Show
The OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational is bringing live, action-packed excitement to the SEMA Show, growing its activation with three of its five segments unfolding during the 55th annual trade show Nov. 1-4, 2022 in Las Vegas.
eBay Motors Experience to Bring Industry Products to Life at SEMA Show
In the eBay Motors Experience, showgoers will be able to witness extreme performance at the Hoonigan Burnyard, take part in immersive ride-alongs and get up close to some of the industry’s most coveted vehicle builds.
