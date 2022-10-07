Events of the Week

Click Here to Read More

The summit’s three sessions highlight how trends and technological developments in modern vehicles influence vehicle repairability and collision industry preparation.

SEMA Show to Feature Pennzoil Dare to Perform Experience

Pennzoil’s “Dare to Perform” Experience at the 2022 SEMA Show combines fun, energetic entertainment with industry education that will help professionals in the automotive aftermarket.

OPTIMA Brings High-Performance Action to SEMA Show

The OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational is bringing live, action-packed excitement to the SEMA Show, growing its activation with three of its five segments unfolding during the 55th annual trade show Nov. 1-4, 2022 in Las Vegas.