News: I-CAR Recognized for New Hands-on EV and ADAS Training
News
Events of the Week
SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022
The annual SEMA Show opened yesterday morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block.
Read more here.
SBN All-Female Build Debuts at SEMA Show
The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN) Bronco is on display at the SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 in West Hall booth no. 57061.
Read more here.
ADAS Showcase Prepares SEMA Showgoers for Evolving Technology
The SEMA Show includes, for the first time, a 6,000-sq.-ft. area dedicated to helping businesses understand how to customize and/or repair vehicles that have ADAS.
Read more here.
SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners
These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2022.
Read more here.
Nine Las Vegas Veterans to Receive Recycled Rides at SEMA Show
The NABC will be hosting a Recycled Rides presentation at the SEMA Reveal main stage outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Read more here.