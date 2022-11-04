 Events of the Week
The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

How to quickly search for and find OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

News

Events of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022

The annual SEMA Show opened yesterday morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block.

Read more here.

SBN All-Female Build Debuts at SEMA Show

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN) Bronco is on display at the SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 in West Hall booth no. 57061.

Read more here.

ADAS Showcase Prepares SEMA Showgoers for Evolving Technology

The SEMA Show includes, for the first time, a 6,000-sq.-ft. area dedicated to helping businesses understand how to customize and/or repair vehicles that have ADAS.

Read more here.

SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2022.

Read more here.

Nine Las Vegas Veterans to Receive Recycled Rides at SEMA Show

The NABC will be hosting a Recycled Rides presentation at the SEMA Reveal main stage outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Read more here.

