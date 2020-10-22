Events of the Week

NABC Launches Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Fundraiser

Proceeds will support NABC programs like Recycled Rides, First Responder Emergency Extrication and the NABC Distracted Driving Initiative.

Registration for 2020 MSO Symposium Now Open

The event will be taking place as a five-day virtual event the week of Nov. 9 and will be open to the entire industry at no cost.

Hunter Launches Virtual Innovation Expo

The event will be webcast Nov. 3-Nov. 5 and will involve equipment demonstrations and exclusive promotional offers for participants.

Industry Shows Strong Support for SEMA360

More than 650 manufacturers will headline SEMA360 with a Showcase page at the event.

