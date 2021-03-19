Events of the Week

Click Here to Read More

This year’s show will include exhibit space in the LVCC’s newly constructed West Hall, a 1.4-million square feet facility completed in January during the COVID-19 shutdown.

ASE Instructor Training Conference Goes Virtual in 2021

The ASE Education Foundation announced it will be hosting a virtual instructor training conference July 26-30, 2021 for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event

The two-day agenda is packed with more than 50 sessions for shop owners, managers, service advisors, technicians and collision professionals.

ABAT Sets Texas Auto Body Trade Show for Sept. 17-18

The show will be held at the new, state-of-the-art Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas.

