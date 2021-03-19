Events of the Week

Connect with us

SEMA Show Announces Plans for New West Hall

This year’s show will include exhibit space in the LVCC’s newly constructed West Hall, a 1.4-million square feet facility completed in January during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Read more here.

ASE Instructor Training Conference Goes Virtual in 2021

The ASE Education Foundation announced it will be hosting a virtual instructor training conference July 26-30, 2021 for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

Read more here.

ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event

The two-day agenda is packed with more than 50 sessions for shop owners, managers, service advisors, technicians and collision professionals.

Read more here.

ABAT Sets Texas Auto Body Trade Show for Sept. 17-18

The show will be held at the new, state-of-the-art Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas.

Read more here.

