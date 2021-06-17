Events of the Week

High school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide will receive more than 20 hours of technical update training during the July 26-30 conference.

Read more here.

10th Annual MSO Symposium Will Be Live, In-Person Event

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the 2021 MSO Symposium will be taking place as a live and in-person event on Nov. 1 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Read more here.