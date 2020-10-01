Events of the Week

Win GFS Equipment, Autographed Merchandise at Virtual Car Show

GFS is accepting submissions for its virtual car show, where techs and car enthusiasts can win REVO Accelerated Curing Systems, GFS accessories and autographed merchandise from industry celebrities.

Read more here.

Ninth Annual MSO Symposium Announces Format Change

The 2020 MSO Symposium will take place as a series of free webinars Nov. 9-13, starting daily at 12 p.m. PDT.

Read more here.

SCRS RDE Registration Now Open

SCRS announced that registration is now open for the 2020 RDE series, which will be released in conjunction with SEMA360 Nov. 2-6, 2020.

Read more here.