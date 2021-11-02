Evercoat Introduces Light Speed LED Cure System

Click Here to Read More

Collision repair shops are under constant pressure to complete repairs in faster and more efficient ways than ever before. The Light Speed system was developed to help shops significantly improve the speed of repairs while also simplifying and removing guesswork from the process.

The Light Speed system features three specially formulated products including Light Speed Optex Premium Body Filler with dual-cure, color-changing technology, Light Speed LED Cure 440 Express Micro-Pinhole Eliminator and Light Speed LED Cure High Build Primer. The combination of these three LED cured products reduces the time between application and sanding and can result in up to two hours of time-savings throughout the entire repair process. The system’s LED UV curing lamp and lamp stand allow for an easy, hands-free and rapid curing of the products.