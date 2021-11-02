Evercoat Introduces Light Speed LED Cure System

Evercoat has announced today the launch of its newest collision repair system, Light Speed.
Collision repair shops are under constant pressure to complete repairs in faster and more efficient ways than ever before. The Light Speed system was developed to help shops significantly improve the speed of repairs while also simplifying and removing guesswork from the process.
The Light Speed system features three specially formulated products including Light Speed Optex Premium Body Filler with dual-cure, color-changing technology, Light Speed LED Cure 440 Express Micro-Pinhole Eliminator and Light Speed LED Cure High Build Primer. The combination of these three LED cured products reduces the time between application and sanding and can result in up to two hours of time-savings throughout the entire repair process. The system’s LED UV curing lamp and lamp stand allow for an easy, hands-free and rapid curing of the products.
“At Evercoat, we are passionate about making body shops more efficient so they can repair more cars through the bay each day and improve their profitability,” said Raphi Fuchs, vice president and general manager of ITW Evercoat. “This is a winning system for collision repair shops hoping to maximize their productivity and efficiency.”
Added Senior Product Manager Carl Seaboldt, “The Evercoat Light Speed system was specifically designed for collision repair shops facing insurance deadlines and seeking ultimate customer satisfaction.”
The launch of the Evercoat Light Speed system supports accelerating your business’s growth and performance by taking your repair speeds to the next level.
The Light Speed system is available from Evercoat authorized distributors. For more information or to locate an authorized distributor, visit evercoat.com.