Evercoat Launches OPTEX Super Build Primer with Built-in Guide Coat Technology

Evercoat has announced the launch of its latest innovation: OPTEX Super Build 4:1 Primer with Built-In Guide Coat Technology.

OPTEX Super Build Primer sprays on pink and changes color to gray when sanded, revealing surface high spots and low spots. High spots turn gray first and low spots remain pink, eliminating the need for messy guide coats and saving up to 33% in time and materials in the guide coat step of the priming process.

“ITW Evercoat is committed to providing solutions that help improve shops’ bottom line, and our latest OPTEX innovation demonstrates that,” said Steve Levine, vice president and general manager. “With OPTEX Super Build Primer, we’ve re-invented our 4:1 easy-to-mix-and-use formula with a built-in guide coat. Coupled with its direct-to-metal application capability, shops save time and material.”

OPTEX Super Build Primer is part of a family of 4:1 hybrid polyester/epoxy primers including Fiber Fill reinforced primer, Finish Sand general purpose primer and current Super Build high film build primer. All Evercoat primer products are available through Evercoat distributors and jobbers. A list of Evercoat distributors is listed in the “Where to Buy” section of the Evercoat website.

