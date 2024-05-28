 Evercoat to Hold Free Webinar on Body Filler Troubleshooting

Evercoat to Hold Free Webinar on Body Filler Troubleshooting

"Body Filler Troubleshooting" will take place on June 11, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Evercoat announced it will be hosting a free webinar titled, “Body Filler Troubleshooting”, on June 11, 2024 at 4 p.m. The webinar will be presented by ASE, with Evercoat’s Tim McKinney.

This webinar will review some common issues when it comes to body filler applications and some of the common questions and problems when things don’t go as planned.

Attendees will learn more about the problems, causes and cures for what went wrong and steps they can take to avoid those issues in the future.

Not sure you can attend? Register anyway to receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. 

To register for the webinar, click here.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
