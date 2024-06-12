Evergrade Introduces Two New Cordless Sanders

Evergrade has introduced two new cordless sanders, the RGX Pro 332 with a 2.5mm offset for finish sanding and the RGX Pro 316 with a 5.0mm offset for aggressive sanding.

These two sanders have been developed for the professional featuring brushless motors with variable speeds up to 10,000 rpm. They feature super low vibration for long-term use and comfort and Evergrade’s patented Hyper-Radial technology developed with years of experience in manufacturing sanders.

Both models feature long-life 16V lithium-Ion batteries and soft-grip comfort handles. At 2.65 lbs., they’re light weight including the battery and come with a rugged storage case, two batteries and high-output charger, and 6” Velcro-style pad (5” pad sold separately).

The Evergrade warranty on both models is one year.

For more information, visit evergrade.us/sander.