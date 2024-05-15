Executive Interview: Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, on his rise from technician to leader of a 600-plus shop network, growth plans for 2024 and why multi-shop operations sometimes get a bad rap.
In this episode of "Under the Radar", Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke, director of R&D, Calibrations and Implementation for asTech, on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers' needs when it comes to ADAS calibration, including bringing the operation in-house. This episode is sponsored by asTech, driven by Repairify.