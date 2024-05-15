 Executive Interview: Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions

Executive Interview: Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions

Jason Stahl interviews Matt Ebert on his rise from technician to leader of a 600-plus shop network.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, on his rise from technician to leader of a 600-plus shop network, growth plans for 2024 and why multi-shop operations sometimes get a bad rap.

Under the Radar Podcast Series

ADAS: You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know with asTech’s Kris Bjerke

Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers’ ADAS needs.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

In this episode of "Under the Radar", Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke, director of R&D, Calibrations and Implementation for asTech, on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers' needs when it comes to ADAS calibration, including bringing the operation in-house. This episode is sponsored by asTech, driven by Repairify.

The Success and Growth of OEM Calibration

Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis and Andy Hipwell on the growth and expansion of OEM Calibration.

By Jason Stahl
ADAS and Social Media

Jason Stahl talks with AirPro Diagnostics’ Josh McFarlin on whether ADAS discussion on social media has been good or bad for the industry.

By Jason Stahl
I-CAR: Addressing the Tech Shortage and Training the Industry

Jason Stahl interviews I-CAR on new training courses it’s offering and what it’s doing to help ease the pain of the tech shortage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN: Solving the Tech Shortage One Woman at a Time

Jason Stahl interviews Women’s Industry Network representatives on their sponsorship campaign and role in addressing the tech shortage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Acquires Bavarian Body Works in Atlanta

The acquisition adds two high-quality collision repair centers located in Marietta and Atlanta, Ga.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 6.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of Crash Champions Luxe | EV Certified, a premium line of service specializing in electric vehicle and luxury OEM factory-certified repairs.

By Jason Stahl
Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Store

Driven Brands announced that Fix Auto USA is celebrating the opening of its 200th location at Fix Auto Palm Desert South in California.

By Jason Stahl