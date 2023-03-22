Exhibitors Demonstrate Strong Commitment to 2023 SEMA Show

Automotive specialty equipment manufacturers are geared up to exhibit at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

With an eagerness to connect with buyers in person to create brand awareness, introduce new products, develop relationships and tell their company stories, exhibitors are signing up earlier than they had in previous years, demonstrating strong momentum for this year’s show.

Exhibitor commitments continue to come in at a constant rate, and with more than a third of all applications historically submitted a week before the April 3 priority application deadline, the 2023 SEMA Show is expected to grow to more than 2,000 exhibiting companies.

The running list on semashow.com/participating-manufacturers shows major automakers, iconic aftermarket brands and new, first-time exhibitors confirmed for the 2023 SEMA Show.

“The early commitment from exhibitors is a positive sign that companies are excited to reconnect face to face,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “It’s also a sign that companies are confident that they will have new products and stories to share.”

Since the pandemic hit in 2020, the industry has gathered at the SEMA Show, making the annual event the go-to place for connecting with colleagues. In 2021 and 2022, the SEMA Show has been amongst the country’s highest attended trade shows, and momentum has increased as travel restrictions are lifted and businesses discover limitations of doing business virtually.

“Virtual meetings are great, but you can’t smell the burning rubber over a Zoom call,” said Gattuso.

Exhibitors that submit completed applications by April 3 will be included in the SEMA Show Priority Booth Selection Process, at which time they will select their space and learn how to get the most out of their investment. Exclusive benefits and opportunities include:

First to select their space at the SEMA Show and officially assigned a booth number

Immediately included on the online floorplan, which industry professionals use to determine what exhibitors to visit and how to plan their show

Connect with account reps who will guide them on specific opportunities to boost brand awareness based on the exhibitor’s goals and target audience

Opportunity to sign up for the 2023 SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit, a two-and-a-half-day boot camp-style event where show organizers guide exhibitors through important details and tips for success

Reminders about early-bird deadlines to save money on booth orders and hotel rooms for staff

Booth space applications, available at semashow.com/exhibitor, are open to companies that manufacture products that enhance a vehicle’s performance, styling, safety or convenience. Registration for industry professionals to attend the four-day SEMA Show opens on May 1 at the early-bird rate until late June. Visit semashow.com to learn more and to see the list of companies that have already committed to exhibiting at the 2023 SEMA Show.