 Exhibitors Learn Tips for Greater ROI at SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit
News

SEMA Show Announces Exhibitor Summit

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SEMA Show organizers are hosting a “boot camp” style training event to help exhibitors plan and get maximum return on investment at the 2022 SEMA Show. Called the SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit, the two-and-a-half-day event takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, includes hotel accommodations and meals, and is free to register.

The SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit has taken place annually since 2010 and gives exhibitors hands-on, personal connections with both SEMA staff and event-support partners.

“We know that exhibitors invest a great deal to participate in the SEMA Show, and we do everything we can to help exhibitors maximize that investment,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “By connecting in Las Vegas months before the trade show takes place, we’re able to focus and work with exhibitors right as they are in the critical part of their booth-planning process.”

Exhibitors learn how to attract buyers to their booths, ways to save on booth expenses, what journalists look for while at the show, and how to connect with buyers in their market segments. Exhibitors are also able to meet with show organizers, industry colleagues, support partners and others involved in their successful participation in the show, including with an assigned account representative who works with them throughout the year, in person during the Exhibitor Summit.

“We’re available to help exhibitors all year long, but it’s rare that we have an opportunity to connect in person and meet face-to-face,” said Gattuso. “The SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit is a great chance for us to establish a deeper relationship. We appreciate the opportunity to meet with exhibitors and better understand their goals and how SEMA can play a part in their efforts.”

Participation, which is limited to two representatives per exhibiting company with a maximum of about 200 for the entire event, includes free hotel rooms, networking functions and meals throughout the event. Show organizers host the event to help exhibitors succeed for years to come.

To learn more about the 2022 SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit taking place July 26-28 in Las Vegas, Nev., click here.

