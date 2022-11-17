 Exotic Auto Body in Southern California Joins 1Collision
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Exotic Auto Body in Southern California Joins 1Collision

on

Maaco Franchisees, Vendors Gather to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

on

Crash Champions Expands in Georgia

on

Fix Auto USA Presents Recycled Ride to San Diego Military Member
Advertisement

Inductor Max Induction Heater Tool Demonstration at 2022 SEMA

Tom Gough, president and CEO of Induction Innovations, shows off the Inductor Max induction heater tool at the 2022 SEMA Show.

Body Bangin': The Disconnect with Female Customers

Micki Woods interviews Katie Mares, author of CustomHER Experience, on why many businesses get it wrong when trying to market to women.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

Associations: MEMA Announces Plans to Position the Organization for the Future

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Association News

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Exotic Auto Body in Southern California Joins 1Collision

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision has announced the addition of Exotic Auto Body located in Inglewood, Calif. Opened eight years ago, the body shop prides itself on providing exceptional customer service and always putting customers’ best interests in mind when repairing their vehicles.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Exotic Auto Body joined 1Collision after learning about the company’s focus and affiliated locations.

“We feel like the 1Collision staff have the same ethics and goals as we do,” said Gary Naymon of Exotic Auto Body. “They want to help independent shops grow and expand while making sure customers are getting their repairs done correctly.”

Added 1Collision Director of Business Operations John Keller, “We welcome Gary Naymon and the team at Exotic Auto Body to 1Collision. We look forward to supporting their initiatives and helping them stay up to date with the latest trends to meet their customers’ needs.”

Advertisement

Exotic Auto Body focuses on OEM certifications to give customers peace of mind knowing their vehicles are repaired to the auto manufacturers’ specifications. As an I-CAR Gold Class facility, Naymon said it appealed to his team to be part of a group of shops that are I-CAR-trained and OEM-certified and have similar expectations of how repairs should be done. 

“It is great to be part of a network where everyone has the same goals and wants to grow together,” said Naymon. 

The Exotic Auto Body teams hopes to expand and learn from other partner shops to be more efficient and stay up to date with the latest trends to provide customers a more streamlined experience. 

Advertisement

“We believe 1Collision can help independent shops like ours stand out from the competition by providing the same support MSOs get while still providing quality repairs,” Naymon said.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

Consolidators: Jerry’s ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Consolidators: Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

Consolidators: Texas Collision Centers Makes Dallas Morning News Top 100

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business