Exotic Auto Body in Southern California Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Exotic Auto Body located in Inglewood, Calif. Opened eight years ago, the body shop prides itself on providing exceptional customer service and always putting customers’ best interests in mind when repairing their vehicles.

Exotic Auto Body joined 1Collision after learning about the company’s focus and affiliated locations. “We feel like the 1Collision staff have the same ethics and goals as we do,” said Gary Naymon of Exotic Auto Body. “They want to help independent shops grow and expand while making sure customers are getting their repairs done correctly.” Added 1Collision Director of Business Operations John Keller, “We welcome Gary Naymon and the team at Exotic Auto Body to 1Collision. We look forward to supporting their initiatives and helping them stay up to date with the latest trends to meet their customers’ needs.”

Exotic Auto Body focuses on OEM certifications to give customers peace of mind knowing their vehicles are repaired to the auto manufacturers’ specifications. As an I-CAR Gold Class facility, Naymon said it appealed to his team to be part of a group of shops that are I-CAR-trained and OEM-certified and have similar expectations of how repairs should be done. “It is great to be part of a network where everyone has the same goals and wants to grow together,” said Naymon. The Exotic Auto Body teams hopes to expand and learn from other partner shops to be more efficient and stay up to date with the latest trends to provide customers a more streamlined experience.

