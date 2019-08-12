Eye-Net Mobile Completes Trial of Cellular-Based Accident-Prevention Solution

Foresight Autonomous Holdings announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, has completed a successful large-scale trial of its Eye-Net cellular-based accident-prevention solution and met all predefined criteria set for its success.

More than 8,500 users from across Israel and abroad participated in the trial, according to the company. During the six-day trial, the Eye-Net system provided real-time alerts to users about five events that were considered potentially unsafe by the system.

Eye-Net Mobile, founded in May 2018, is a technology company that designs and develops cellular-based V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solutions. Eye-Net protects all road users in real-time (including the most vulnerable ones – pedestrians and cyclists) and analyzes and predicts road safety events. Eye-Net relies on proprietary cutting-edge technology, a set of sophisticated algorithms and advanced system architecture, all based on more than two-and-a-half years of research and development.

“The trial demonstrated the technological proof of concept of the Eye-Net solution on a large scale, marking an important milestone for the company as it transitions from technology to product and commercialization,” Foresight Autonomous Holdings said in a news release.

The Eye-Net system operated on a variety of iOS and Android-based cellular phones and was fully functional during the trial. Thousands of users from Israel and around the globe participated in the trial, having traveled for more than an aggregate of 466,000 miles and 35,000 hours, according to the company. The following components of the Eye-Net solution were tested during the trial: client-side, server-side, algorithms, system architecture and tools.

All real-time data collected from thousands of users during the trial by a monitoring and control infrastructure will assist in the configuration of Eye-Net’s software development kit (SDK). An SDK configuration will allow Eye-Net Mobile to integrate its solution and functions with leading location-based applications, such as navigation, ride-sharing, parking and fitness applications, and will enable rapid market penetration and commercialization, according to the company.

Eye-Net’s SDK configuration will be ready to serve hundreds of thousands of users by early 2020, and millions of users by the end of 2020, according to the company.

“This complex, first of its kind, large-scale trial was conducted after a development period of two-and-a-half years and approximately 15 man-years,” said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. “The success of this trial is a major achievement for Eye-Net Mobile. By successfully predicting collisions beyond line of sight and extending the protection of current systems, Eye-Net proved its ability to prevent accidents and save lives.”