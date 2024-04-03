Facebook Auto Groups: Down the Rabbit Hole We Go

Shortly after I bought my Honda Civic Sport a year ago, I joined a “Honda Civic 11th Gen” Facebook group, which is “for those who own or are interested in the Honda Civic Sport 11th gen.” And I kind of regret my decision because I feel a little out of place.

First of all, it seems most members are in their 20s, and with youth I suppose comes the feeling you’ll never die. Perhaps that explains one post titled, “How fast have you gone?” 130 mph, 125, 140 … if these replies were true, I couldn’t believe it. I meekly responded, “80,” adding that “with age comes wisdom.” I guess these kids are hellbent on blowing up their engines. More work for us? Nah, we all know at those speeds that, if a collision were to occur, there wouldn’t be anything left to repair. Wow. Dangerous to them and the motoring public.

Secondly, everyone is customizing the heck out of their Civic Sports — spoilers, emblems, wheels, rims, lights, seats, windows, you name it. They’re even turbocharging the engines. I, for one, like my cars stock. I bought it because I liked how it looked as is. And I certainly don’t want to mess with the engineering. Granted, I’m not a “car guy,” which I’ve always said throughout my career. I have a passion for the collision industry but am not a dyed-in-the-wool gearhead. So maybe that’s why I’m not interested in customization. Whenever I post a pic of my car all shined up, I get the comment, “Man, you should tint that up!” No thanks — it’s just not for me.

I can occasionally lend my knowledge on collision repairs or advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), but there again you get a litany of responses from the “experts,” whose answers are all different.

Lately, I’ve been seeing alarming photos of members’ Honda Civic Sports with the wheels missing. In one post, the police said it was the sixth incident with a Civic they’d seen that week. I guess they’re a hot commodity. To see my car perched on cinderblocks would cause me recurring nightmares and make me vow to track down and maim the ne’er-do-wells Charles Bronson-style.

I might be a little out of my element in this Honda Civic Sport 11th Gen Facebook group, but it has opened up my eyes even more to the crazy rabbit hole that is social media. Problem is, I come away gibbering like the Mad Hatter!