Connect with us

News

Farmers Insurance Donates Recycled Ride to Air Force Veteran

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Farmers Insurance recently donated a newly refurbished vehicle to an Air Force veteran in Boulder, Colo. Farmers worked with Gerber Collision & Glass to restore a 2016 Chevy Trax as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The Farmers team is dedicated to giving back and helping make a positive impact in our communities,” said Carly Kraft, external communications manager at Farmers Insurance. “In providing reliable transportation, it’s our hope the newly restored vehicles will help meet the recipient’s needs.”

The recipients were identified by Veterans Community Project (VCP), a nonprofit organization founded by a group of combat veterans in Kansas City, Mo., with a mission to eliminate veteran homelessness. The organization helps provide critical support services, including a Veteran Outreach Center and VCP Village, a specialized community of tiny homes specifically designed for homeless veterans.

The recipient, JP, is looking forward to the opportunities the vehicle can provide him. He will now have a vehicle that will help open up additional career opportunities not available via public transportation. JP plans on paying it forward by driving fellow veterans to their VA appointments.

The NABC Recycled Rides program brings together collision repairers, insurers and others in the collision industry in an effort to make a difference and give refurbished vehicles to individuals and service organizations that would benefit from reliable transportation. The program began in 2007 and since then has donated more than 2,600 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: FinishMaster Announces Return of Hood Master Challenge

Associations: Association News

News: New Products of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Advertisement

on

Farmers Insurance Donates Recycled Ride to Air Force Veteran

on

AASP/NJ Members Learn About Labor Rates, Estimate Audit Tools

on

CIF Announces Enterprise as Annual Donor

on

GM Customer Care and Aftersales Expands ACDelco-branded Parts
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Shop Operations: More Change is Coming to the Collision Industry

News: Farmers Insurance Donates Recycled Ride to Air Force Veteran

Associations: AASP/NJ Members Learn About Labor Rates, Estimate Audit Tools

News: CIF Announces Enterprise as Annual Donor

OEMs: GM Customer Care and Aftersales Expands ACDelco-branded Parts
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Abaris Training Resourses Inc

Abaris Training Resourses Inc
Contact: Louis DorworthPhone: 775-827-6568Fax: 775-827-6599
5401 Longley Ln, Suite 49, Reno NV
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business