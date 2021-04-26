Farmers Insurance Donates Recycled Ride to Air Force Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Farmers Insurance recently donated a newly refurbished vehicle to an Air Force veteran in Boulder, Colo. Farmers worked with Gerber Collision & Glass to restore a 2016 Chevy Trax as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

“The Farmers team is dedicated to giving back and helping make a positive impact in our communities,” said Carly Kraft, external communications manager at Farmers Insurance. “In providing reliable transportation, it’s our hope the newly restored vehicles will help meet the recipient’s needs.”

The recipients were identified by Veterans Community Project (VCP), a nonprofit organization founded by a group of combat veterans in Kansas City, Mo., with a mission to eliminate veteran homelessness. The organization helps provide critical support services, including a Veteran Outreach Center and VCP Village, a specialized community of tiny homes specifically designed for homeless veterans.

The recipient, JP, is looking forward to the opportunities the vehicle can provide him. He will now have a vehicle that will help open up additional career opportunities not available via public transportation. JP plans on paying it forward by driving fellow veterans to their VA appointments.

The NABC Recycled Rides program brings together collision repairers, insurers and others in the collision industry in an effort to make a difference and give refurbished vehicles to individuals and service organizations that would benefit from reliable transportation. The program began in 2007 and since then has donated more than 2,600 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.