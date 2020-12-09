Farmers Insurance donated a newly refurbished vehicle to a single mom of three during a special ceremony on Nov. 19 in Overland Park, Kan.

Farmers worked with local auto body shop CARSTAR Collision Specialists East to restore a 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport and help provide reliable transportation to the deserving recipient as part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

“The Farmers team is dedicated to giving back and helping make a positive impact in our communities,” said Carly Kraft, external communications manager at Farmers Insurance. “In providing reliable transportation, it’s our hope the newly restored vehicle will help meet the recipient’s needs, especially during this unique time.”

The NABC Recycled Rides program brings together collision repairers, insurers and others in the collision industry in an effort to make a difference and give refurbished vehicles to individuals and service organizations that would benefit from reliable transportation. The program began in 2007 and since then has donated more than 2,600 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

The recipient was identified by Safehome, a nonprofit organization and domestic violence shelter in Overland Park. Safehome offers free services including shelter, individual and group counseling, court and legal support, and other community programs. Safehome’s vision, since 1980, is to empower survivors and their children to live a life free of domestic violence.