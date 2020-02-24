Farmers Insurance recently donated three newly refurbished vehicles to veterans during a special ceremony at Copart’s Willis Johnson Ranch in Celina on Feb. 6. Farmers worked with Service King, Crest Auto Group and Gerber Collision & Glass to restore the vehicles for the recipients as part of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

“At Farmers, we strive to give back and help make a difference in our communities,” said Frank Carni, head of auto claims at Farmers Insurance. “We are honored to help give the gift of dependable transportation to members of the military who have given so much to serve our country.”

The car was restored by technicians at Service King, Crest Auto Group and Gerber Collision & Glass, who donated their time and skills. Staff from Farmers, the auto body shops and others contributed gifts to “stuff the trunk” for the recipients and their families.

The recipients were nominated for the car donations by the nonprofit Allies in Service.

The NABC Recycled Rides program brings together collision repairers, insurers and others in the collision industry in an effort to make a difference and give refurbished vehicles to individuals and service organizations that would benefit from reliable transportation. The program began in 2007 and has since donated more than 2,000 vehicles valued at $36 million.