Faulkner Collision Wins BMW’s Shop of the Year

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster was recently named the Shop of the Year by BMW at the annual BMW Certified Collision Repair Centers (CCRC) conference titled “Breaking Boundaries” in Palm Springs, Calif. This means they were voted the no. 1 best BMW certified collision center in the U.S.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award on behalf of Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster,” said April Lausch, collision center manager of Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster. “To be recognized by BMW of North America as Shop of the Year is one of the best things that has ever happened to us. I am deeply honored to receive this award on behalf of our entire team at Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster. It was unbelievably awesome; I still feel emotional when I think about it now, as we celebrate with our great team and recognize their hard work and dedication to our industry, the BMW brand and our customers. We are the #1 Best Overall BMW Certified Collision Center of the Year, it does not get any better than that.”

For more information on Faulkner Collision Centers, visit faulknercollision.com.

