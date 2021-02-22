Connect with us

FBS Distribution Introduces Acid-Resistant Sprayer

FBS Distribution Inc. has introduced the 50350 Acid-Resistant Sprayer for applications with acid-based cleaners.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

FBS Distribution Inc. has introduced the 50350 Acid-Resistant Sprayer for applications with acid-based cleaners.

Products containing a high concentration of hydrochloric, hydrofluoric, sulfuric and muriatic acid can be used with the sprayer. For example:

  • Wheel and rim cleaners
  • Metal and steel parts cleaners
  • Aluminum cleaners and brighteners
  • Industrial, aviation, marine and household acid cleaners

Product features include:

  • Special technical FPV seals and O-rings
  • Engineered plastics
  • Acid-proof metal parts
  • Safety clip to prevent accidental spraying
  • Liquid level scale with clear visibility strip

For more information, call FBS Distribution Inc. at (888) 984-944 or email [email protected].

