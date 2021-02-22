FBS Distribution Inc. has introduced the 50350 Acid-Resistant Sprayer for applications with acid-based cleaners.

Products containing a high concentration of hydrochloric, hydrofluoric, sulfuric and muriatic acid can be used with the sprayer. For example:

Wheel and rim cleaners

Metal and steel parts cleaners

Aluminum cleaners and brighteners

Industrial, aviation, marine and household acid cleaners

Product features include:

Special technical FPV seals and O-rings

Engineered plastics

Acid-proof metal parts

Safety clip to prevent accidental spraying

Liquid level scale with clear visibility strip

For more information, call FBS Distribution Inc. at (888) 984-944 or email [email protected].