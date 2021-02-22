FBS Distribution Inc. has introduced the 50350 Acid-Resistant Sprayer for applications with acid-based cleaners.
Products containing a high concentration of hydrochloric, hydrofluoric, sulfuric and muriatic acid can be used with the sprayer. For example:
- Wheel and rim cleaners
- Metal and steel parts cleaners
- Aluminum cleaners and brighteners
- Industrial, aviation, marine and household acid cleaners
Product features include:
- Special technical FPV seals and O-rings
- Engineered plastics
- Acid-proof metal parts
- Safety clip to prevent accidental spraying
- Liquid level scale with clear visibility strip
For more information, call FBS Distribution Inc. at (888) 984-944 or email [email protected].