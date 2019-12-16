FCA Releases Position Statement on Glass and ADAS

FCA US LLC has released a position statement on glass replacement. Part of the statement reads that if a windshield is equipped with a forward-facing camera, that camera must be recalibrated after the windshield has been installed. Also, that aftermarket glass could interfere with a vehicle’s electronic systems, resulting in unintended functions or disabling the system function.

The entire statement reads as follows:

Only Authentic Mopar Glass is designed, engineered, manufactured and tested to the FCA US LLC internal and government-mandated standards and is the only equivalent to the originally installed glass. FCA US LLC does not approve of or recognize glass replacement procedures where Authentic Mopar Parts are not used for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep , Ram and FIAT brand vehicles. Any repairs performed not using Mopar Replacement Glass, and not following published repair guidelines and procedures, may expose current or future vehicle owners and occupants to unnecessary risk. FCA US LLC vehicles, systems and components are engineered, tested and manufactured to help protect vehicle occupants. They are engineered based upon both government-mandated and internal corporate requirements relative to Durability, Noise Vibration & Harshness (NVH) and Vehicle Safety.

Authentic Mopar Glass characteristics include and are not limited to:

Glass coatings that provide UV protection and in-cabin heat reduction. Aftermarket variants often may not be equipped with reflective technology. This technology optimizes air conditioning performance and can improve fuel economy. The attached moldings have been validated with exposure testing, including UV, chemical, temperature, tear and abrasion resistance.

Glass may be equipped with enhanced acoustic dampening technologies integrated into the glass assembly. Aftermarket glass may not be equipped with this variant, which may result in increased wind, road and engine noise in your vehicle’s cabin.

Works with various advanced driver safety system electrical components, including cameras, rain sensors, antennae and heating elements. Aftermarket glass may not support the function of complex electrical components and could interfere with your vehicle’s electronic systems, resulting in unintended functions or disabling the system function.

If your vehicle’s windshield is equipped with a forward facing camera (typically integrated in the rearview mirror assembly), the camera must be recalibrated after the windshield has been installed.

Glass components are also often a part of the vehicle’s structural assembly. Using Mopar authorized removal and replacement procedures, including the use of advanced adhesives specific to each model, helps ensure that the vehicle remains as designed.

Aftermarket glass manufacturers may represent their products as Original Equipment Equivalent, or OEE. No supplier is authorized to utilize FCA US LLC tooling, test equipment or Intellectual Property in the development or production of aftermarket glass. Aftermarket windshields and moldings are often made with materials that do not adhere to FCA US LLC performance standards.

For more information, visit MoparRepairConnect.com.