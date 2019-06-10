FCA US and Aurora Partner to Develop and Deploy Self-Driving Commercial Vehicles

FCA US and Aurora announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding laying the groundwork for a partnership to develop and deploy self-driving commercial vehicles.

The Aurora Driver is Aurora’s self-driving platform that comprises the hardware, software and data services that guide vehicles powered by it safely through the world. Delivering level 4 autonomy, Aurora Driver is composed of technology that is able to sense and navigate the environment without human intervention.

Through this proposed partnership, FCA and Aurora plan to integrate the Aurora Driver into FCA commercial vehicle lines. This would allow for a variety of customized solutions for commercial vehicle customers at a time when changing lifestyles and online shopping patterns are creating logistical opportunities, according to the two companies.

“As part of FCA’s autonomous vehicle strategy, we will continue to work with strategic partners to address the needs of customers in a rapidly changing industry,” said Mike Manley, CEO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. “Aurora brings a unique skillset combined with advanced and purposeful technology that complements and enhances our approach to self-driving.”

FCA brings deep expertise in the design, development and manufacturing of a wide range of commercial vehicles, as well as established relationships with a broad range of suppliers, dealers and commercial vehicle customers needed to deploy this technology.

“We are thrilled to forge a partnership with FCA US to develop a meaningful business model for delivering the benefits of self-driving commercial vehicles,” said Sterling Anderson, co-founder and chief product officer of Aurora.

