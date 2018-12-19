FCA US LLC Selects OEC RepairLink for Mechanical Parts Program

FCA US LLC has selected OEConnection LLC (OEC) for a comprehensive mechanical parts ordering and fulfillment program through the OEC RepairLink solution for use by franchised dealerships in the U.S. With the addition of the FCA program, RepairLink now provides parts programs for all of the domestic OEM brands sold in the US and covers 63 percent of vehicles on the road.

FCA is the ninth OEM that has incorporated OEC technology to offer competitive pricing programs through RepairLink to their mechanical repair shop customers.

“With similar OEM programs, we have seen a significant lift in program/competitive parts sales year over year,” said Jon Palazzo, vice president and general manager, Mechanical, OEC. “An OEM program also helps boost sales of non-program parts, as buyers will continue to use RepairLink to complete their orders.”

Another benefit to the program is that it builds loyal RepairLink customers, which benefits all OEM dealers using RepairLink.

“Shops coming to RepairLinkShop.com to order program parts notice that the OE part prices are comparable to aftermarket parts across the board, so they end up ordering more OE parts at the best available price,” said Palazzo. “The number of active shops using RepairLink has almost doubled across the U.S. the past two years, and our dealer coverage has increased 45 percent within that same time period as shops continue to see more opportunities to buy OE through RepairLink.”