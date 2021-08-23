Connect with us

Filter Contaminants from Compressed Air

Walmec North America’s 5 Micron Compressed Air Filter provides point-of-use filtration of liquids, oils and other contaminants.
The two-stage filter is designed to operate most effectively when placed near the point of use. It has a 5 micron rating and is available in sizes with flow ranges of 15 SCFM to 250 SCFM and pressure ratings of up to 250 PSI. It’s ideal for a large variety of applications including surface preparation, paint spraying, powder coating, air-powered tools and pneumatically operated equipment.

The first-stage filter knocks out all liquids and particles of dirt, dust, rust and scale. The second-stage filter removes remaining moisture, contaminants and particles down to 5 microns. An automatic float drain under the second-stage filter opens and expels all collected liquids when an ounce or more is present. It is fully automatic with no continuous air loss.

The 5 Micron Compressed Air Filter has a permanently mounted differential pressure gauge and comes with mounting brackets. The differential pressure gauge provides a visual indication of required maintenance, which is easily done by installing the appropriate service kit. There is no need to remove the unit from the compressed air system. An optional pressure regulator with gauge is available.

Walmec North America understands the importance of protecting your valuable machinery, tools and finished products from wet, dirty and contaminated air. The 5 Micron Compressed Air Filter effectively achieves this. It is easy to install, use and maintain.

For more information, call Walmec North America toll free at (866) 764-8377 or visit walmecna.com.

