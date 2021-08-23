Filter Contaminants from Compressed Air

Click Here to Read More

The two-stage filter is designed to operate most effectively when placed near the point of use. It has a 5 micron rating and is available in sizes with flow ranges of 15 SCFM to 250 SCFM and pressure ratings of up to 250 PSI. It’s ideal for a large variety of applications including surface preparation, paint spraying, powder coating, air-powered tools and pneumatically operated equipment.

The first-stage filter knocks out all liquids and particles of dirt, dust, rust and scale. The second-stage filter removes remaining moisture, contaminants and particles down to 5 microns. An automatic float drain under the second-stage filter opens and expels all collected liquids when an ounce or more is present. It is fully automatic with no continuous air loss.