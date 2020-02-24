Connect with us

News

FinishMaster Announces Hood Master Paint Contest

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

FinishMaster has announced that it is holding its first-ever Hood Master Challenge, a contest that will allow painters to show off their skills and talent and win some great prizes.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Painters will have until March 6 to register, and each will receive a free mini hood from FinishMaster which they can then turn into a work of automotive art.

All hoods will be sent back to FinishMaster’s headquarters in Indianapolis to be judged for overall best submission, best technical skill and crowd favorite. The only requirements are that the entrants submit a hood on deadline, are a FinishMaster customer and provide a list of products used. Paint and abrasive lines will not be dictated or limited for the contest. At the end of the competition, FinishMaster will be hosting an exhibit in Indianapolis on May 1 to pick the winners and showcase the artwork.

Several of FinishMaster’s partners are sponsoring the contest, and each company will be able to send a representative to the showing on May 1. The sponsors are: Axalta, AkzoNobel, 3M, INDASA, SATA, Norton, IWATA and SMART. Collectively, the companies have raised $25,000 in sponsorship money and six spray guns for additional prizes.

To register for the contest, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

FinishMaster Announces Hood Master Paint Contest

on

CIECA to Hold Webinar on IT in Collision Repair Industry

on

Axalta Showcases Waterborne Refinishes at Expo CESVI

on

BASF Selects Finalists for R-M Best Painter Contest
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CIECA to Hold Webinar on IT in Collision Repair Industry

Sponsored Content: Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

News: Axalta Showcases Waterborne Refinishes at Expo CESVI

News: FinishMaster Announces Hood Master Paint Contest

Sponsored Content: THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Wedge Clamp Systems

Wedge Clamp Systems
Contact: Desmond Chan Fax: 604-207-9593
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

How to Explain the Value of OEM Parts to Your Customers
Connect