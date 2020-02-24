FinishMaster Announces Hood Master Paint Contest

FinishMaster has announced that it is holding its first-ever Hood Master Challenge, a contest that will allow painters to show off their skills and talent and win some great prizes.

Painters will have until March 6 to register, and each will receive a free mini hood from FinishMaster which they can then turn into a work of automotive art.

All hoods will be sent back to FinishMaster’s headquarters in Indianapolis to be judged for overall best submission, best technical skill and crowd favorite. The only requirements are that the entrants submit a hood on deadline, are a FinishMaster customer and provide a list of products used. Paint and abrasive lines will not be dictated or limited for the contest. At the end of the competition, FinishMaster will be hosting an exhibit in Indianapolis on May 1 to pick the winners and showcase the artwork.

Several of FinishMaster’s partners are sponsoring the contest, and each company will be able to send a representative to the showing on May 1. The sponsors are: Axalta, AkzoNobel, 3M, INDASA, SATA, Norton, IWATA and SMART. Collectively, the companies have raised $25,000 in sponsorship money and six spray guns for additional prizes.

To register for the contest, click here.