FinishMaster Founder Jim White Passes Away

FinishMaster has announced that Jim White, founder of FinishMaster, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020 at the age of 101.

Jim White

FinishMaster began on April 25, 1968, when White completed the first transaction at the original branch in Grand Rapids, Mich. A great deal can happen in 52 years, and without this one memorable and honorable man, all of it would not have been possible, says FinishMaster.

The phrase “You’re Always Right with Jim White” was coined in 1968, and the meaning behind that phrase lives on. Throughout the years, FinishMaster has remained dedicated to providing the ultimate customer experience, committing to White’s dream and carrying out his legacy. FinishMaster states that it was not about one man being right, it was about a team living behind the commitment they made to each other, their customers and their partners.

White once said, “I’m proud of the fact that we did for the customer what we told them we would do. FinishMaster has been built on the honesty of how we treat the customers and also how we treat our employees.”

Looking Back

FinishMaster team members looked back on a man they admired and who they were proud to work for, a man who showed them his vision and lived his dream, graciously inviting them to come along for the ride:

“Unfortunately, I never met Jim, but I had the pleasure to speak with his son, Ron. I know one thing for sure: we all have the privilege to work at FinishMaster because of his passion for the organization he built.” – Joseph McCorry, president and COO

“Stand-up individual, passionate about what he was doing and not afraid to tell you. Very personal, took the time to stop and chat with store employees… Great times at the Jim White annual golf outing, he loved his golf game.” – Mark Nagy, operations manager

“Jim White was a great man who was a true visionary. FinishMaster purchased our little branch in Pontiac, Mich., in 1986, and although I didn’t know it at the time, that event would become the single best day of my career…In 1986, we were a huge company with nine branches! It sounds insignificant now but to Jim it was just a small step towards becoming the great company we are today. Jim lived a wonderful life and was always proud of the continued success of FinishMaster. The lessons that he taught are the foundation of our company, and me as an individual.” – Paul Jones, regional vice president and vice president of National Accounts

To read his full obituary, click here.