FinishMaster Seeks Public Vote for Hood Master Challenge

FinishMaster announced it has released a link, finishmaster.com/vote , where the public can vote for the “crowd favorite” in the very first Hood Master Challenge.

To bring the focus back on the artistry within the collision industry, FinishMaster announced the first annual Hood Master Challenge in February 2020. The FinishMaster team wanted to help shine a spotlight on the talented individuals working in paint booths every day and give them a chance to show off their skills, win some prizes and have fun doing it.

Online registration for the challenge opened across the U.S. and Canada took place from Feb. 21 to March 6, with two separate challenges for FinishMaster customers and team members. With only a few rules and regulations, over 270 individuals registered to compete against one another. All registered artists were given a 29” x 27” aluminum mini hood as a canvas on which they could use any products to create a design of their choosing and submit it for the challenge.

An enthusiastic response to the challenge announcement was quickly met with unpredictable complications after the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite postponements and delays brought on by the pandemic, the refinisher spirit prevailed and artists used the time to perfect their work. The challenge became a positive outlet for many artists, giving them something fun to do and look forward to during the pandemic.

With a deadline of June 30, the challenge came to an end and all submissions were photographed and recorded for judging. A panel of industry experts and challenge sponsors will be awarding a first-, second- and third-place winner in addition to other prizes for social media participation. The final award of Crowd Favorite will be determined by the public, refinisher family and industry enthusiasts.