Click Here to Read More

All car and art enthusiasts are invited to join FinishMaster and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) at the family-friendly event, displaying all Hood Master and PiN MASTER challenge submissions, while raising money for a good cause.

The event will take place Oct. 15, 2021 in downtown Indianapolis at Bullseye Event Center from 6 to 9 p.m. EST. The evening will feature an art exhibit atmosphere complete with beautifully painted mini car hoods and bowling pins from artists across the country. Attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets and bid in a silent auction for some impressive prizes.

By partnering with CREF, FinishMaster created the first PiN MASTER challenge for high school and college collision repair students across the country. Students repaired and designed old bowling pins for a chance to win prize packages that will help them prepare for their careers in the auto industry. All proceeds from the evening’s event will go directly to a FinishMaster educational grant with CREF for a collision repair program in need.