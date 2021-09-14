Connect with us

FinishMaster’s Hood Master Exhibit Set for Indianapolis

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

FinishMaster has announces the first Hood Master Challenge Exhibit, open to the public.

All car and art enthusiasts are invited to join FinishMaster and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) at the family-friendly event, displaying all Hood Master and PiN MASTER challenge submissions, while raising money for a good cause.

The event will take place Oct. 15, 2021 in downtown Indianapolis at Bullseye Event Center from 6 to 9 p.m. EST. The evening will feature an art exhibit atmosphere complete with beautifully painted mini car hoods and bowling pins from artists across the country. Attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets and bid in a silent auction for some impressive prizes.

By partnering with CREF, FinishMaster created the first PiN MASTER challenge for high school and college collision repair students across the country. Students repaired and designed old bowling pins for a chance to win prize packages that will help them prepare for their careers in the auto industry. All proceeds from the evening’s event will go directly to a FinishMaster educational grant with CREF for a collision repair program in need.

Come and see the talent the auto industry has to offer and find out who has what it takes to be dubbed the 2021 Hood Master and PiN MASTER.

This exhibit is open to the public for individuals of all ages. Attendees are asked to reserve their spot here.

For more information on the challenges, click here.

