First Fort Carson Soldiers Graduate from Caliber Collision’s Changing Lanes Program

Caliber Collision announced that four soldiers from Fort Carson have graduated from Caliber Collision’s Changing Lanes Falcon Academy, armed with a $12,000 toolbox, a secure employment offer and a new career in the fast-growing collision repair industry.

Changing Lanes is a free training program for Fort Carson soldiers nearing the completion of their military service to learn skills for a successful new career in the collision repair industry. Participants in the 18-week program receive certification and employment opportunities prior to transitioning out of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The first Changing Lanes Academy opened in 2017 with Ft. Bragg in Fayetteville, N.C., followed by Ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas. With the addition of Fort Carson, Caliber Collision expects to train 300 soldiers per year through Changing Lanes.