Five Minutes with Cheryl Boswell, Incoming President of the Women’s Industry Network

This story was originally published by Aftermarket News.

Every so often, our editorial staff selects one aftermarket industry professional to get to know a little better. Participants are asked to respond to a series of questions that can be answered in about the same amount of time you might spend chatting at the office coffee pot or waiting for an elevator. In this installment of “Five Minutes With,” we get to know Cheryl Boswell, incoming president of the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) and CFO of DCR Systems LLC.



What was your first job in the industry?

I started at Sterling Collision Center in 1998 as an area finance manager. I helped with company acquisitions and developed financial policies and procedures.

What do you like best about your current position?

In my current position as CFO at DCR Systems LLC, I really enjoy the people I work with. We have created a culture and belief – “there is always a better way.” With this philosophy, we are able to look for different ways to improve our own operational models and make our processes more efficient – and it’s fun! In addition to working at DCR Systems, I’m fortunate enough to be involved with the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) and be the 2019 WIN chair. Being involved with WIN is both an honor and a pleasure. We are working in an ever-changing industry and together with the WIN Board, I am able to help lead this organization into the future. As women, we are able to bring such a variety of skill sets to the table and I want current and future WIN members to know that the “sky is the limit.”

Did you initially intend to pursue a career in the aftermarket? If not, what drew you to the industry and what keeps you here?

I did not intentionally enter this industry, but when I finished my MBA, I wanted to do something more entrepreneurial. When I met the leadership team at Sterling Collision Center and saw there was an opportunity to move the industry in a new direction, I knew this was the industry I wanted to pursue a career in.

What kept me here is the opportunity to keep learning and improving my own skills with the ever-changing landscape of the automotive industry. With the technology now installed in the cars and other advancements in the industry, it’s exciting to see how the younger generations can get involved and how we can help them pursue this career path.

What do you do when not at work?

I am a mother of three teenage boys, so I spend a lot of my free time with them. Family is very important to me.

What one word best sums up your personality?

Energetic (and dedicated!). With the different hats I wear as a mom, wife, CFO and WIN chair, I need to be energetic and passionate about the things I do and what I spend my time on.

Who was your childhood hero?

My father. He has three daughters and his goal in life was to make sure he set his kids up for success, and that we would be more successful than he was. He raised us with no gender barriers. He never wanted us to think that we couldn’t do a certain job just because we were females. He always wanted us to remember, “If I put my mind to it, then I can do it.” I still apply that to everything I do in life, and I’ve carried it throughout my professional career. This is the same mindset that we have at WIN. We have a great support network for everyone in every stage of their careers, and our goal is to make sure everyone feels supported.

Favorite quote/mantra/motto?

“If you can dream it, you can do it.” I always believed that if you want to accomplish something and your drive is strong enough – you can do it. One piece of advice I can give is to always tap into your resources and network to advance yourself and your teams. You would be surprised how often people actually want to help you.

