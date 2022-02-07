 Five States Collaborate to Host Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Five States Unite to Host Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show

on

ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

on

Labor Rate, Tech Shortage Highlight Education at NORTHEAST

on

AASP/MA Executive Director Pens Op-Ed on Mass. Labor Rate
Advertisement
Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

The Current State of Auto Body Consolidation (VIDEO)

Where do we now stand with the buying and selling of collision repair facilities?

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

Video: Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Consolidators: Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Resident

News: AirPo Diagnostics Appoints New Director of Field Support

Shop Operations: Collision Consolidation Craziness

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

Five States Unite to Host Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The auto body associations of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa have joined forces to create and host the Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference. The event will be held April 1-2 in Overland Park, Kan., at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference will feature top industry speakers and workshop presenters, including Mike Anderson of Collision Advice and Mark Claypool of Optima Automotive. The trade show floor will include companies like Solidus, Axalta, Car-O-Liner, AsTech, Optima Automotive and others. Exhibit space is still available but is expected to sell out fast.

“We’re very excited to be a part of this inaugural multi-state trade show presented by five state associations,” said Brody Simpson, president of the Kansas Auto Body Association. “What better way to show how this industry can unite and be much stronger together?”

Advertisement

Nebraska Auto Body Association President James Rodis added, “We are proud to bring the five state Midwest Collision Industry Trade Show and Conference to our region. The excitement is building to make this show THE important industry event.”

“This five state event is going to bring all of us together to get the relevant information to help our shops face the future,” said Pete Stemper, president of the South Dakota Auto Body Association. “South Dakota is proud to be part of this.”

“This is a great message for our industry,” said Dick Merron, president of the Iowa Collision Repair Association. “Five states working together, world-class educational speakers and a huge trade show bringing all the new tools, equipment and technology we need to face our future.”

Advertisement

“It is an honor to represent Missouri for the inaugural Midwest Trade Show and Conference,” said Jared Nicholson, president of the Missouri Auto Body Association. “Seeing five states come together for this show is a big step for our industry. It’s amazing what we can accomplish when we work together.”

“This will be a high-energy relevant event focusing on the future of our industry,” said Janet Chaney, co-coordinator of the Midwest Trade Show. “We are embracing the changes and bringing shop owners, managers and technicians the information and tools needed to be in charge of next steps. This is a must-attend event.”

Advertisement

To register as an attendee, or to reserve exhibit space, visit midwesttradeshow.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Janet Chaney, 480-720-2565 or Gina Cotton 402-304-2140.

Hotel arrangements can be made at the Sheraton Overland Park At The Convention Center by clicking here or calling (913) 234-2100. Mention “Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference” to get the special trade show block rate.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy

Associations: SEMA Launch Pad to be Featured on History Channel

Associations: AASP/NJ to Host Training Event on Overcoming Insurer Objections

Associations: Nominations Open for 2022 SEMA Hall of Fame

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business