Five States Collaborate to Host Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show

The auto body associations of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa have joined forces to create and host the Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference. The event will be held April 1-2 in Overland Park, Kan., at the Overland Park Convention Center.

The Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference will feature top industry speakers and workshop presenters, including Mike Anderson of Collision Advice and Mark Claypool of Optima Automotive. The trade show floor will include companies like Solidus, Axalta, Car-O-Liner, AsTech, Optima Automotive and others. Exhibit space is still available but is expected to sell out fast. “We’re very excited to be a part of this inaugural multi-state trade show presented by five state associations,” said Brody Simpson, president of the Kansas Auto Body Association. “What better way to show how this industry can unite and be much stronger together?”

Nebraska Auto Body Association President James Rodis added, “We are proud to bring the five state Midwest Collision Industry Trade Show and Conference to our region. The excitement is building to make this show THE important industry event.” “This five state event is going to bring all of us together to get the relevant information to help our shops face the future,” said Pete Stemper, president of the South Dakota Auto Body Association. “South Dakota is proud to be part of this.” “This is a great message for our industry,” said Dick Merron, president of the Iowa Collision Repair Association. “Five states working together, world-class educational speakers and a huge trade show bringing all the new tools, equipment and technology we need to face our future.”

“It is an honor to represent Missouri for the inaugural Midwest Trade Show and Conference,” said Jared Nicholson, president of the Missouri Auto Body Association. “Seeing five states come together for this show is a big step for our industry. It’s amazing what we can accomplish when we work together.” “This will be a high-energy relevant event focusing on the future of our industry,” said Janet Chaney, co-coordinator of the Midwest Trade Show. “We are embracing the changes and bringing shop owners, managers and technicians the information and tools needed to be in charge of next steps. This is a must-attend event.”

