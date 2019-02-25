Fix Auto Announces 17th Annual Conference

Fix Auto USA announced that its 17th Annual Conference, themed “Family Value(s)”, will take place May 31-June 3 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa set along San Diego’s scenic coast.

“Each year, our national conference provides an opportunity for Fix Auto USA to display to the industry the culture and value we deliver to the independent repairer community while reinforcing the bonds that we share as a united organization,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto USA. “By bringing every franchise location together, we’re able to reengage our relationships and sharpen the focus we have on our business.”

The invitation-only event will continue to promote its historical underpinnings – a balance of inspirational stories, actionable content and ample time for social and networking opportunities. Fix Auto USA’s event involves the entire Fix Auto USA Family: franchise partners, insurers, suppliers, OEMs and industry leaders.

“I’ve been attending Fix Auto USA’s Conferences for as long as I can remember, and each year I walk away with several real-world ideas I can immediately implement into our now three body shops,” said Steve Springer, the 2018 Franchise Partner of the Year. “I’m looking forward to this year’s event and look forward to attending with our entire management team.”

For information, sponsorship details or to request an invitation, email [email protected].