 Fix Auto Escondido Introduces Community to Collision Repair Careers
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Fix Auto Escondido Introduces Community to Collision Careers

on

CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in Houston, Texas

on

Crash Champions Names Daniel Briones Chief Marketing Officer

on

Service King Reaches Recapitalization Agreement
Advertisement
Creating a Succession Plan

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 2

Jason Stahl runs down five more of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

MORE POST

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

Trending Now

News: Total U.S. Automotive Aftermarket Sales Forecasted to Increase 8.5% in 2022

Consolidators: Fix Auto Escondido Introduces Community to Collision Careers

Associations: WIN Names 2022-23 Officers, New Board Members

AirPro Diagnostics: Creating a Succession Plan

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Fix Auto Escondido Introduces Community to Collision Careers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Fix Auto USA announced that Fix Auto Escondido recently participated in two community events where they highlighted the wealth of career opportunities within the collision repair industry.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
(Left to right) Fix Auto USA intern Bryan Sosa, Councilman Joe Garcia and Fix Auto USA intern Edgar Chavez. Sosa and Chavez were able to attend a chamber event where they learned the value of branding through visibility and participation.

“The Transpo Expo and the USA Multicultural Cinco de Mayo Festival play important roles in our San Diego community, getting different individuals from varying backgrounds together,” said Kirk Henson, owner of Fix Auto Escondido. “We want to introduce opportunities to new talent within our community, as skilled workers are essential to our industry and our economy.”

Extending its efforts beyond local events, Fix Auto Escondido also welcomes interns to its facility, providing a jumpstart to young students interested in the field.

Advertisement

“We are big proponents of continuing education, as our industry is always evolving and we have to learn how to change alongside it,” said Henson. “Providing that important hands-on training early in their careers helps give young students the edge in an industry filled with potential.”

Three interns have recently been brought on to the Fix Auto Escondido team. One intern was hired from their partnership with Palomar College Technical careers, and the other two — still in high school at the Escondido Union High School — will become full-time employees over the summer following graduation.

To learn more about Fix Auto USA, visit FixAutoUSA.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Celebrates Milestone Opening of 200th Location

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands Presence in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Consolidators: Maaco Named One of Top Winners in American Business Awards

Consolidators: Caliber Celebrates 25 Years in Automotive Industry

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business