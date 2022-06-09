Fix Auto Escondido Introduces Community to Collision Repair Careers

News: Total U.S. Automotive Aftermarket Sales Forecasted to Increase 8.5% in 2022
Fix Auto Escondido Introduces Community to Collision Careers
Fix Auto USA announced that Fix Auto Escondido recently participated in two community events where they highlighted the wealth of career opportunities within the collision repair industry.
“The Transpo Expo and the USA Multicultural Cinco de Mayo Festival play important roles in our San Diego community, getting different individuals from varying backgrounds together,” said Kirk Henson, owner of Fix Auto Escondido. “We want to introduce opportunities to new talent within our community, as skilled workers are essential to our industry and our economy.”
Extending its efforts beyond local events, Fix Auto Escondido also welcomes interns to its facility, providing a jumpstart to young students interested in the field.
“We are big proponents of continuing education, as our industry is always evolving and we have to learn how to change alongside it,” said Henson. “Providing that important hands-on training early in their careers helps give young students the edge in an industry filled with potential.”
Three interns have recently been brought on to the Fix Auto Escondido team. One intern was hired from their partnership with Palomar College Technical careers, and the other two — still in high school at the Escondido Union High School — will become full-time employees over the summer following graduation.
To learn more about Fix Auto USA, visit FixAutoUSA.com.