Fix Auto Escondido Introduces Community to Collision Repair Careers

Fix Auto USA announced that Fix Auto Escondido recently participated in two community events where they highlighted the wealth of career opportunities within the collision repair industry.

(Left to right) Fix Auto USA intern Bryan Sosa, Councilman Joe Garcia and Fix Auto USA intern Edgar Chavez. Sosa and Chavez were able to attend a chamber event where they learned the value of branding through visibility and participation. “The Transpo Expo and the USA Multicultural Cinco de Mayo Festival play important roles in our San Diego community, getting different individuals from varying backgrounds together,” said Kirk Henson, owner of Fix Auto Escondido. “We want to introduce opportunities to new talent within our community, as skilled workers are essential to our industry and our economy.” Extending its efforts beyond local events, Fix Auto Escondido also welcomes interns to its facility, providing a jumpstart to young students interested in the field.

