 Fix Auto Escondido Participates in Green Transpo Expo

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto USA announced that Fix Auto Escondido recently participated in the Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Green Transpo Expo in Escondido, Calif.

The event gave the community insight into the evolution of the transportation industry and covered popular topics such as electric cars and bikes, solar power and additional EV trends as well as alternative fuels, “green hydrogen” and the concept of fuel-cell electric vehicles.

The event had a strong local turnout with nearly 1,200 attendees and featured speakers such as Mayor Dan White, members from the Chamber of Commerce, and various vendors, exhibitors and demonstrators.

Fix Auto Escondido sponsored a booth at the event and had the opportunity to connect with industry peers and learn about the best way to blend sustainability with customer satisfaction. The Fix Auto Escondido team was also able to highlight valuable skills such as EV auto body repair and aluminum body repair. The state of California’s decision to no longer sell new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has increased the importance of a proactive approach to transitioning to green transportation initiatives.

“It was incredibly exciting to be a part of a conversation that will ultimately affect all of us,” said Kirk Henson, owner of Fix Auto Escondido. “I am proud that Fix Auto USA was able to support my team’s decision to attend and that we were all exposed to a variety of ways that we can take advantage of green opportunities in advance.”

The third annual Green Transpo Expo will tentatively take place in April 2024.

For more information, visit FixAutoUSA.com.

