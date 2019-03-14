Fix Auto Expands Franchise Development Team

Fix Auto USA has announced the addition of Leonard Lassak and Bradley Meyer to its franchise development team as business market managers, Pacific Northwest/Mountain States and Midwest markets, respectively. In their roles, Lassak and Meyer are responsible for expanding Fix Auto USA’s footprint by working with those owner-operators who fit the company’s criteria and value system.

“We’re excited to have Leonard and Brad join the winning team at Fix Auto USA and leverage their industry expertise and are very much looking forward to them expanding the footprint and platform we offer to the independent repairer community,” said Dennis O’Mahoney, vice president of business development for Fix Auto USA. “The entire Fix Auto USA family welcomes them and their participation in our 2020 vision initiative as we continue our rapid expansion.”

Lassak has spent his entire career in the collision repair industry, starting by repairing vehicles and ultimately opening his first shop in 1984, Thoroughbred Collision Center, in Seattle, Wash., expanding its operations to seven locations. In 2005, he joined Kirmac Automotive Collision Systems as vice president of business development and became a sought-after consultant in the industry.

Meyer has also spent his entire career in the collision repair and glass industries. Since 1989, he has represented brands throughout the midwest markets, each in business development capacities – FinishMaster as a district sales manager and, most recently, as a key account manager for Mygrant Glass Company.

“Independent operators have entered an evolution of needing to deliver enhanced value to stakeholders, and that’s a monumental and daily adventure,” said Lassak. “Owner-operators now more than ever have the ability to compete in an ever-changing and consolidating marketplace to thrive and grow. I’m very much looking forward to inviting owner-operators and their businesses to align with Fix Auto USA by leveraging my unique history in this marketplace.”

Added Meyer, “Having spent my entire career in this business, it’s evident that Fix Auto USA is poised and positioned well to take advantage of the shifting market dynamics. I’m extremely excited to invite operators to align their business with the platform Fix Auto USA offers and express the value they’ll receive by doing so.”