Fix Auto Kearny Mesa Honored by AAA Automobile Club of SoCal

Fix Auto Kearny Mesa has been recognized for its outstanding performance in 2022, earning the Top Shop by the Automobile Club of Southern California award.

Having joined the Fix Auto USA network of owners just over three years ago, the facility, owned by Bryan Wendt, has been making strides to grow its operations and provide an exceptional level of repair quality and service to its valued community. In addition to receiving the Top Shop recognition, Fix Auto Kearny Mesa was also recognized in the top three out of all member-preferred repairs (MPR) shops in Southern California.

“We were honored to receive these recognitions,” said Bryan Wendt, owner of Fix Auto Kearny Mesa. “Our team works day in and day out to provide exceptional collision repair quality to our community. We are committed to our craft and look forward to continuing our growth to serve more in our area.”

The Automobile Club of Southern California, an AAA-affiliated club, recognizes top-performing facilities every year. AAA is committed to providing its customers with stellar recommendations to achieve all their vehicle repair needs. Fix Auto Kearny Mesa has been an MPR shop since 2019 and looks forward to the many years ahead of them.

“I can’t thank my team enough for their dedication and determination,” Wendt said. “This group exceeds my expectations every day. We are ready to keep elevating the bar to reach new heights in collision repair excellence.”

Visit FixAutoUSA.com to learn more.