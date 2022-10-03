 Fix Auto Kicks Off 2022 Conference with Charity Walk, Beach Games
Consolidators

Fix Auto Kicks Off Conference with Charity Walk, Beach Games

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

After a two-year hiatus, more than 300 Fix Auto USA franchise partners, vendors, corporate team members and collision industry leaders gathered Sunday to kick off the 2022 Fix Auto Conference at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort near San Diego.

Click Here to Read More
The Fix Auto family frolicked on the beach as part of the Fix Auto Conference.

The conference began with a charity walk along Silver Strand Beach to benefit the Tim Clark Memorial Scholarship. This walk alone raised more than $3,500. Following the walk, attendees had the opportunity to spend time with each other and compete in beach games.

The opening ceremonies took place on Sunday evening on the Bay Terrace overlooking the spectacular Coronado Bay, and attendees had an opportunity to re-connect with their colleagues and franchise family.

“We are so excited to be back together as a family at the Fix Auto USA conference,” said Sabrina Thring, U.S. collision chief operating officer, Driven Brands. “The energy here is amazing. From our charity walk to our opening ceremony, you can feel the enthusiasm for what is ahead, and we’re eager to build on this momentum heading into tomorrow.”

Monday and Tuesday of the 2022 Fix Auto Conference will feature an agenda packed with education, thoughtful discussions and networking opportunities. Most importantly, the Fix Auto USA team will celebrate all that the organization has achieved in 2022 so far.  

Today, the general sessions will be followed by keynote speakers, the Fix Auto USA Vendor Expo and a trip to the San Diego Padres game. The closing night event will feature a sunset sail on the Spirit of San Diego with dinner, music and a live charity auction.

Special guests and speakers at the 2022 Fix Auto conference include:

  • Jay Baer, “Coveted Customer Experience: Grow Your Business by Focusing on 3 Things Customers Truly Care About”
  • Mike Anderson, “Grow Your Team, Grow Your Business and Change the Way You Compete”
  • Damon Aldrich, “The Road to Electrification”
  • Dr. Jannelle MacAulay, “Command Your Mindset”

For more information, visit FixAutoUSA.com.

