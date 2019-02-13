Body Shop Business
News/fix auto
ago

Fix Auto Owner Selected as IBIS Panelist

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Pennsylvania Body Shop Wins National Award from Nationwide

Reports: GM and Amazon in Talks to Buy Electric Pickup Truck Maker

Agenda Released for 2019 HD Repair Forum

Registration Open for 2019 Collision Repair Education Foundation Golf Fundraiser

Fix Auto Owner Selected as IBIS Panelist

Nissan Releases Eight New Position Statements

Caliber, Abra Finalize Merger

Juveniles Play Demolition Derby with Dealer's Cars, Causing $800,000 in Damages

Volvo Issues Position Statement on Pre- and Post-Repair Scanning

Hyundai Unveils New Concept Car With Legs

Fix Auto USA has announced that Selvi Rizk, who owns and operates Fix Auto Brea and Fix Auto Moreno Valley in Southern California, will participate in the 2019 IBIS USA as a panelist.

Rizk credits her work ethic and entrepreneurial drive to her parents, who worked in multiple countries in order to provide for their family and ultimately migrated to the U.S. in pursuit of the American dream. She became a proud franchise partner in 2012 with her flagship location Fix Auto Moreno Valley, and leveraged Fix Auto USA’s platform to open Fix Auto Brea, her second location, in 2018. She was also selected to join Fix Auto USA’s Franchise Advisory Board.

“Being invited to participate as an IBIS panelist ranks high on my career accomplishments; I’m truly honored,” said Rizk. “Not only do I look forward to representing Fix Auto USA at IBIS, but I’m also excited to share my perspective and ideas with those in attendance.”

Added Fix Auto USA Vice President of Business Development Dennis O’Mahoney, “It’s evident Selvi continues to make her parents proud – she’s living the American dream and has been an outstanding contributor to our network for many years. The entire Fix Auto USA family congratulates her on this career accomplishment as she takes the stage alongside other leaders from around the world at this important industry event. We couldn’t be happier to witness her success.”

Show Full Article