Fix Auto Partners with Podium to Enhance Customer Interaction

Fix Auto USA announced that it has partnered with Podium, a Utah-based consumer-focused software company, to further modernize and enhance its online interactions with vehicle owners. The relationship will provide Fix Auto USA franchise locations complete access to Podium’s industry-leading platform for interaction management.

“We’re excited to be the first national collision repair brand to partner with Podium and to provide their valuable platform to each of our locations,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto USA. “We understand that today’s consumer is requiring more convenience and personalized service, and we want our franchise locations to be first in line to capitalize on these trends. Our partnership with Podium signifies another evolution of the value we deliver our shops through digital marketing, and we’re pleased with the returns our shops are experiencing.”

Fix Auto USA’s relationship with Podium comes on the heels of the brand being named a finalist in Search Engine Land’s annual award search for “Best Local Marketing Initiative.”

“Since its inception, Podium has been dedicated to improving the way that businesses interact with their customers,” said Kyle Carbine, vice president of sales for Podium. “We are confident that this partnership will create improved convenience for both the consumer and the franchisee, providing constant value.”