Fix Auto San Clemente Earns People’s Choice Golden Ole Award

Richard Fish, owner of Fix Auto San Clemente, opened his first body shop in 2005. Since then, Fish has been a student of the industry focused on process improvement, learning best practices from other Fix Auto USA members and enhancing life in the shop for his employees. Fish expanded his operations across three counties and eight locations, including Fix Auto San Clemente.

“For me, my centers provide much more than collision repair and helping customers get back on the road,” said Fish. “When someone trusts us with repairing their vehicle, we know we are also bringing their life back to ‘normal,’ and that is very comforting. We are helping someone move past a distressing experience.”

Every year, the San Clemente Times celebrates the best its community has to offer by honoring local businesses with the People’s Choice Ole Awards.

“This is the third year we’ve been recognized as one of the best collision repair locations throughout San Clemente, and it’s very rewarding for our team as we are a part of this close-knit community we serve,” said Fish. “This continued recognition validates that what we’re doing is meaningful, and this award only further cements our first-class shop capabilities and culture.”