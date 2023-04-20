 Fix Auto San Marcos Opens in California

Fix Auto San Marcos Opens in California

Francisco Cid Del Prado, co-owner of Fix Auto San Marcos, has spent over 32 years in the automotive industry as an employee of multiple shops.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto USA has announced the opening of Fix Auto San Marcos located at 917 Rancheros Drive, San Marcos, Calif.

Francisco Cid Del Prado, co-owner of Fix Auto San Marcos, has spent over 32 years in the automotive industry as an employee of multiple shops, and now a business owner for the last decade. One of Cid Del Prado’s first jobs was a Dupont paint mixer at his father’s paint mixing warehouse. After many years, he and his wife entered the automotive collision industry. This industry passion and relevant work experience served as a natural segue for Francisco and Ivonne, his wife and co-owner of Fix Auto San Marcos, to join the Fix Auto USA family.

“We have been waiting for an opportunity like this for more than 10 years,” said Ivonne Cid Del Prado. “We believe in this path, and we are ready to meet and exceed all expectations. By partnering with Fix Auto USA, it feels like our potential is unlimited. We believe in the brand, and that’s why we chose to join the network. Give us any goal and we are ready to meet and exceed it.”

The new facility measures 7,300 square feet and has a total lot size of 17,000 square feet. The shop is supported by 16 dedicated team members. The Fix Auto San Marcos team holds numerous OEM certifications including Ford, Lincoln, Cadillac, General Motors, KIA, Hyundai, Dodge and a hybrid electric vehicle certification. The center also holds an aluminum certification as well as I-CAR Platinum status.

“Family is a huge motivator for us,” said Francisco Cid Del Prado, co-owner of Fix Auto San Marcos. “I am proud to be doing this work with my wife and children and I look forward to growing alongside them as we support the San Marcos community. This country welcomed us with open arms as Mexican immigrants, and we want the community to trust in us so we can all achieve success together.”

The Cid Del Prado family is passionate about giving back to their local community, and they assist with the operation and volunteer efforts at a local Seventh-day Adventist church.

“It brings me great pride to see the Fix Auto USA family continue to grow, quite literally,” said Damien Reyna, COO, U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “The best part about our franchise system is that it directly empowers individuals who show up ready to work. With an industrious effort and the support of our system and specialized training, I have no doubt Fix Auto San Marcos will reach new heights in the southern California community.”

For more information, visit FixAutoUSA.com.

