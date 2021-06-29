Connect with us

Consolidators

Fix Auto Sierra Vista Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto USA is celebrating the opening of Fix Auto Sierra Vista in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

This collision repair facility is locally owned and operated by Ian Morton. Morton, who also owns Fix Auto Tucson – Thoroughbred, was thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of his newest center alongside his team, industry partners, the Arizona Rangers, Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce members, the Sierra Vista Fire Department and Mayor Rick Mueller. Lunch from Gunny’s Barbeque was also provided to attendees after the inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It was a wonderful day with a terrific turnout, and we were so excited to finally celebrate the opening of our facility with the community,” said Morton. “After a challenging year, we put the grand opening event on hold until we could celebrate this milestone moment right, alongside the people of Sierra Vista.”

Fix Auto Sierra Vista features 10,000 square feet, is equipped with the latest in repair technologies and is VeriFacts VQ and I-CAR Gold.

“Repair quality and safety comes before anything at my facilities,” said Morton. “I want the Sierra Vista community to know they can count on our team for premier collision repairs and the highest level of customer service standards. It was a pleasure to finally welcome everyone on site to tour the facility and show them all of the hard work our team puts into their repairs.”

Fix Auto Sierra Vista also employs an award-winning team as manager Rich O’Leary was a Manager of the Year finalist for VeriFacts and two technicians were also recognized for their abilities in repairing specialty materials.

“We look forward to continuing paving the way in repair standards as we pursue certifications for manufacturers, like GM and Honda,” said Morton. “We know this makes a difference to customers, and we want to be that locally-owned business that the people of Sierra Vista can count on in their time of need.”

For more information on Fix Auto USA, visit fixautousa.com.

