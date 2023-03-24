Fix Auto Tujunga Opens in California

Fix Auto USA has announcesd the opening of Fix Auto Tujunga located at 7001 Foothill Boulevard in Tujunga, Calif.

Kevin Tarverdyan, owner of Fix Auto Tujunga, joins the auto repair industry with nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry. A close acquaintance in the auto repair industry recommended that Tarverdyan explore the collision repair side of the business. Tarverdyan quickly found that his background in the insurance space coupled with his passion for the auto industry made for a natural connection in his new venture as an owner of a premier collision repair business.

“I treat every car that comes through our door like my own car,” said Kevin Tarverdyan, owner of Fix Auto Tujunga. “I take pride in being ‘too picky’ in order to ensure our team is fulfilling requests to the best of our ability. I do my part to keep the facility and its functions clean, organized and timely to deliver top-notch service to all.”

The new facility totals 4,500 square feet and has a nimble team of four employees, with more looking to join. The facility carries I-CAR Gold status and will soon receive I-CAR Platinum status. Tarverdyan is proud to be a provider of exceptional service and expert repairs in a centrally located area.

“A determined and driven individual like Kevin Tarverdyan is the perfect match to continue growing our Fix Auto USA family,” said Damien Reyna, COO, U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “I look forward to seeing Kevin and his team flourish in this new facility and the continued operational growth of Fix Auto Tujunga.”

