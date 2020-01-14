Connect with us

Consolidators

Fix Auto USA Adds Eight Locations

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto USA announced it has added eight locations, expanding its footprint to now include Colorado Springs while further expanding in their existing regions of Northern California, Southern California and Nevada:

  • Fix Auto Burlingame and Fix Auto San Francisco – Potrero Avenue (Burlingame and San Francisco, Calif.); formerly Sunny Auto Body, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Sunny and Ruth Chen and managed by their son, Denny Chen
  • Fix Auto Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, Colo.); formerly Beem’s Collision Center, owned and operated by Dave Beem and the Beem family
  • Fix Auto Las Vegas – Central (Las Vegas, Nev.); formerly American Collision Center, owned and operated by Letticia Chavez-Cabrera and Juan Cabrera
  • Fix Auto Normal Heights (San Diego, Calif.); formerly Deluxe Auto Body, owned and operated by Thomas Nguyen
  • Fix Auto Palmdale (Palmdale, Calif.); owned and operated by Mike Neis, who also owns and operates two other Southern California locations, Fix Auto Lancaster and Fix Auto Quartz Hill
  • Fix Auto Rocklin (Rocklin, Calif.); formerly Top Gun Automotive Reconditioning, owned and operated by brothers Eric and Rick Dunivan
  • Fix Auto Vallejo (Vallejo, Calif.); formerly Rose’s Collision Repair Center, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Timothy and Katie Rose

“It’s incredibly rewarding to witness existing franchise partners expand their operations to include additional locations,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto USA. “We continue to hear from independent operators who are interested in joining our team so that they too can position their businesses to ensure viability and long-term success. Our continued expansion is fueled because we attract and assemble operators who are competitive, passionate, driven, and deeply engaged in their businesses and who can deliver market-leading results.”

