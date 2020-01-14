Fix Auto USA Adds Eight Locations

Fix Auto USA announced it has added eight locations, expanding its footprint to now include Colorado Springs while further expanding in their existing regions of Northern California, Southern California and Nevada:

Fix Auto Burlingame and Fix Auto San Francisco – Potrero Avenue (Burlingame and San Francisco, Calif.); formerly Sunny Auto Body, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Sunny and Ruth Chen and managed by their son, Denny Chen

“It’s incredibly rewarding to witness existing franchise partners expand their operations to include additional locations,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto USA. “We continue to hear from independent operators who are interested in joining our team so that they too can position their businesses to ensure viability and long-term success. Our continued expansion is fueled because we attract and assemble operators who are competitive, passionate, driven, and deeply engaged in their businesses and who can deliver market-leading results.”