Fix Auto USA Adds Five More Locations

Fix Auto USA has announce continued expansion in California with the addition of five new franchise locations. These additional locations expand Fix Auto USA’s footprint into new markets and further penetrates existing ones:

Fix Auto Bell Gardens (Bell Gardens, Calif.) – Owned and operated by Armando Flores, who also owns and operates Fix Auto East Los Angeles

Fix Auto Capitola (Capitola, Calif.) – Owned and operated by Mike Garland, who also owns and operates four additional Northern California locations

Fix Auto Modesto – City Center (Modesto, Calif.) – Owned and operated by Krishneel Chand, who also owns and operates Fix Auto Modesto and Fix Auto Sonora

Fix Auto Northridge (Northridge, Calif.) – Formerly AutoStar Collision Center; owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Aram and Jaquelyn Semirjyan

Fix Auto San Luis Obispo (Bell Gardens, Calif.) – Co-owned and operated by Hector Paz and Karalina Pacheco; Paz also owns and operates Fix Auto Santa Maria

“At Fix Auto USA, we know we’re successful if our franchise partners are,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto. “So, seeing existing franchise partners expand their business to include additional locations, and new members identify the value our platform delivers, further validates our model and brand. On behalf of the entire Fix Auto USA network, we welcome these new locations to our family and are very much looking forward to their collective success.”