Body Shop Business
News/Fix Auto USA
ago

Fix Auto USA Adds Five More Locations

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Fix Auto USA Adds Five More Locations

National Auto Body Council Announces 2019 NABC Award Winners

SCRS to Demonstrate Blueprint Optimization Tool at SEMA

AASP/NJ Hall of Fame Inducts New Member

Assured Performance Launches Integrated Repair Documentation System and Certified Repair Program

NuGen IT Executive to Present "The Future DRP" at SEMA

PPG to Unleash Creativity at SEMA Show

AirPro Diagnostics to Debut 'Auggie' Calibration Tool at SEMA

BASF to Feature Talent, Tools and Tradition at SEMA

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes to Celebrate the Painter at SEMA

Fix Auto USA has announce continued expansion in California with the addition of five new franchise locations. These additional locations expand Fix Auto USA’s footprint into new markets and further penetrates existing ones:

  • Fix Auto Bell Gardens (Bell Gardens, Calif.) – Owned and operated by Armando Flores, who also owns and operates Fix Auto East Los Angeles
  • Fix Auto Capitola (Capitola, Calif.) – Owned and operated by Mike Garland, who also owns and operates four additional Northern California locations
  • Fix Auto Modesto – City Center (Modesto, Calif.) – Owned and operated by Krishneel Chand, who also owns and operates Fix Auto Modesto and Fix Auto Sonora
  • Fix Auto Northridge (Northridge, Calif.) – Formerly AutoStar Collision Center; owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Aram and Jaquelyn Semirjyan
  • Fix Auto San Luis Obispo (Bell Gardens, Calif.) – Co-owned and operated by Hector Paz and Karalina Pacheco; Paz also owns and operates Fix Auto Santa Maria

“At Fix Auto USA, we know we’re successful if our franchise partners are,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto. “So, seeing existing franchise partners expand their business to include additional locations, and new members identify the value our platform delivers, further validates our model and brand. On behalf of the entire Fix Auto USA network, we welcome these new locations to our family and are very much looking forward to their collective success.”

Show Full Article