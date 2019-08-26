Fix Auto USA Adds Five New Locations

Fix Auto USA has announced continued expansion in established West Coast markets with the addition of five new franchise locations. These additional locations expand Fix Auto USA’s footprint to now include Tucson, Ariz., while further penetrating existing regions of Northern California and Southern California.

The new locations are:

Fix Auto Kearny Mesa (San Diego, Calif.): Formerly San Diego Collision Repair; owned and operated by Bryan Wendt; partnered with Richard Fish, who also operates seven additional franchise locations

Fix Auto Orangevale (Orangevale, Calif.): Formerly Northstar Collision Repair; owned and operated by Jesse Hord

Fix Auto Phoenix – Sky Harbor (Phoenix, Ariz.): Formerly American Collision Center; co-owned and operated by Justin Fritz and Bryan Baker

Fix Auto San Mateo (San Mateo, Calif.): Formerly Kline Collision; owned and operated by Marga and Warren Kline

Fix Auto Tucson – Thoroughbred (Tucson, Ariz.): Formerly Thoroughbred Body and Paint; owned and operated by Ian Morton

“At Fix Auto USA, we’re constantly looking for new and innovative ways to deliver value through our platform to the independent repairer community,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto USA. It’s rewarding to see existing and new franchise partners identify this value to compel them to align their businesses with our brand. On behalf of the entire Fix Auto USA network, we welcome these new locations to our family and are very much looking forward to their collective success.”

Added Fix Auto San Mateo Franchise Partner Marga Kline, “The value that the Fix Auto USA organization delivers, including its peer network and operational platform, is extremely attractive to me. By aligning my business with Fix Auto USA, I’ll now have access to other owner-operators who care deeply about my business just as I do, and that’s quite compelling. I’m excited to join the Fix Auto USA family and am very much looking forward to taking advantage of competing at the highest levels in our industry.”

“I’ve always been a firm believer that those owner-operators who align themselves with a growing, proven platform like Fix Auto USA’s can deliver unparalleled value and will succeed long-term,” said Bryan Wendt, franchise partner of Fix Auto Kearny Mesa. “Joining Fix Auto USA represents a career long pursuit of excellence, and is one of the best business decisions I’ve made.”